trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699708
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Update: 'Leader of the toolkit gang...' says BJP spokesperson in debate

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Politics has intensified regarding security lapse in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government on this incident and said that he was unemployed. BJP hit back at him for this statement. Now the question is arising that to what extent is it correct to link this incident with unemployment and inflation.

All Videos

Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
Play Icon5:0
Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Play Icon3:58
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
Play Icon4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
Play Icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
Play Icon1:23
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services

Trending Videos

Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
play icon5:0
Priya Singh Case: IAS officer’s son runs over girlfriend Priya after tiff in Thane
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
play icon3:58
Parliament Security Breach Update: What's Plan B of Parliament Security Breach Suspect?
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
play icon4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped by saying this against the accused?
play icon1:47
"What Made These Youngsters Do This?" Prakash Raj Raises Issue Of Unemployment Among Youth
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
play icon1:23
Sea Cruise Lake Queen Sets Out On Waters Of Ramgarh Lake, CM Yogi Inaugurates Cruise’s Services
parliament security breach update,rahul gandhi latest speech,rahul gandhi on parliament attack,rahul gandhi on parliament security breach,