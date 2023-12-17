videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach: 'Very serious, we need to know who's behind this', says PM Modi

| Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Prime Minister made a big statement amidst the ongoing politics regarding the lapse in security of Parliament. In an interview given to a newspaper, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over this incident. And said that this incident that happened in the Parliament is very worrying and it is very important to go deeper into it.. In his interview, PM Modi said that the seriousness of the incident that happened in the Parliament should not be underestimated at all. In this matter, the Speaker is taking necessary steps with full seriousness and the investigating agencies are investigating this matter strictly so that it can be found out what are the elements behind this and what are their intentions? And only by doing this the matter will be resolved.