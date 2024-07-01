videoDetails

Parliament Session 2024: INDIA bloc leaders to protest outside Parliament building

| Updated: Jul 01, 2024, 01:30 PM IST

Parliament Session 2024: Before the start of Lok Sabha proceedings today, opposition party MPs staged a strong protest. Holding banners and posters in their hands, opposition party MPs gathered right outside the Lok Sabha building and raised anti-government slogans. The opposition also created a ruckus on the issue of NEET examination. Along with this, the central government was also accused of misusing central agencies CBI, ED and IT. At the same time, TMC MPs protested against the arrest of 3 of their leaders and demanded their release.