Parliament Winter Session: 141 Opposition MPs Suspended

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Even today, 49 more opposition MPs have been suspended over the uproar in the Lok Sabha. suspended MPs include Dimple Yadav, Danish Ali, ST Hasan. A total of 141 opposition MPs have been suspended so far in the winter session.

