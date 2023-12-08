trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696604
Parliament Winter Session 2023: Ethics Committee report into 'cash-for-query' charges against Mahua Moitra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Mahua Moitra Parliament: Winter session of Parliament is going on. The report of the Ethics Committee has been presented in the Lok Sabha. A report has been presented on Mahua Moitra in the cash for query case. The opposition is continuously raising slogans in the Lok Sabha. It is being told that there is a demand to cancel the membership of Mahua Moitra in Parliament.
