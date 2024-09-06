Advertisement
Parliament's PAC likely to probe Sebi chief Madhabi Buch

Sep 06, 2024
PAC Action on SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch: The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is reportedly going to investigate the allegations against Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. According to a report, the committee may summon him at the end of this month. The issue related to Butch was included in the agenda of PAC in its first meeting on August 26. Many members of the committee demanded an investigation into the functioning of the market regulator and the allegations against the chairman.

