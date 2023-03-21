NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parts of Delhi witness waterlogging; road blockages cause complications

|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
With the National Capital witnessing light to moderate rainfall from past few days, parts of Delhi were waterlogged on March 20.

All Videos

Resolution passed in Assam assembly against BBC
0:41
Resolution passed in Assam assembly against BBC
Watch: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey
Watch: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey
Delhi Budget News: Kejriwal targets central government and LG
2:55
Delhi Budget News: Kejriwal targets central government and LG
New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced
2:57
New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced
Will not spare the forces growing against the country in Punjab - CM Bhagwant Mann
6:39
Will not spare the forces growing against the country in Punjab - CM Bhagwant Mann

Trending Videos

0:41
Resolution passed in Assam assembly against BBC
Watch: Tesla Cars Put Up Impressive Light Show On Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' In New Jersey
2:55
Delhi Budget News: Kejriwal targets central government and LG
2:57
New CCTV video of Amritpal Singh surfaced
6:39
Will not spare the forces growing against the country in Punjab - CM Bhagwant Mann