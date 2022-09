Parts of Mumbai waterlogged amid heavy rains

Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on September 13. The same caused waterlogging in the city. As per the India Meteorological Department, moderate to heavy rain is likely to continue till September 16.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

