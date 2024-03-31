Advertisement
Pashupati Paras met PM Modi

Mar 31, 2024
Once again a major reshuffle has been seen in the politics of Bihar where Pashupati Paras, who recently showed harsh attitude towards PM Modi, has taken a U-turn. Pashupati Paras has said that PM Modi's decision is paramount. However, let us remind you that after the dispute with nephew Chirag Paswan over Hajipur seat, Pasupati Paran had said that he had other options open to him apart from NDA.

