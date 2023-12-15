trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699429
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Parliament Security Breach Update: Police took the fifth accused Lalit Jha to the court. Special cell of Delhi Police reached Patiala House Court. Accused Lalit Jha was presented in the court. Delhi Police has got 7 days remand of accused Lalit Jha.

All Videos

Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
Play Icon0:50
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns
Kartik Aryan's Irresistible Style and Cool Jacket Steal the Spotlight
Play Icon0:16
 Kartik Aryan's Irresistible Style and Cool Jacket Steal the Spotlight
Lalit Jha sent to 7-Day Police Custody
Play Icon5:35
Lalit Jha sent to 7-Day Police Custody
Parliament Security Breach Update: Sonia Gandhi Supports Suspended MPs
Play Icon5:4
Parliament Security Breach Update: Sonia Gandhi Supports Suspended MPs

Trending Videos

Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
play icon0:50
Ukrainian Councillor Throws Grenades At Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO : Little Girl Spotted Sleeping with 4 Snakes - Video Leaves Viewers Stunned, Raises Concerns
Kartik Aryan's Irresistible Style and Cool Jacket Steal the Spotlight
play icon0:16
Kartik Aryan's Irresistible Style and Cool Jacket Steal the Spotlight
Lalit Jha sent to 7-Day Police Custody
play icon5:35
Lalit Jha sent to 7-Day Police Custody
Parliament Security Breach Update: Sonia Gandhi Supports Suspended MPs
play icon5:4
Parliament Security Breach Update: Sonia Gandhi Supports Suspended MPs
lalit jha 7 day remand,lalit jha arrested,Parliament Security Breach Updates LIVE,sagar sharma,Manoranjan,Nilam,manickam tagore,Lalit Jha,Parliament security breach,lok sabha security breach,parliament security breach update,security breach in lok sabha,Parliament attack,security breach in parliament today,Latest News,sagar sharma diary,lalit jha surrender,Hindi News,Breaking News,sansad news,patiala house court hearing,Delhi Police,lalit jha in court,