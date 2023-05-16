videoDetails

Patna: Crowd gathered to see Baba Bageshwar!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

Today is the fourth day of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Patna. A huge crowd of devotees has gathered in Baba's court in Patna, Bihar.