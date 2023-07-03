trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630008
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pawan Khera makes huge allegation on BJP over NCP rift

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Pawan Khera on BJP: In the midst of political upheaval in Maharashtra, there has been a huge rebellion in the NCP. Attacking the BJP, Congress leader Pawan Kheda has said that 'Bharatiya Janata Party is running Fair and Lovely Scheme' on the break in NCP.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
play icon2:47
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
play icon1:0
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar makes serious allegation on BJP over NCP Crisis
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
play icon2:11
Sushil Modi makes big claim after break in Maharashtra NCP
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
play icon1:11
Owaisi takes jibe at Maharashtra political crisis
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
play icon5:13
Opposition meeting in Bengaluru may be postponed after rebellion in NCP
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
play icon2:47
Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information
pawan khera on bjp,pawan khera on modi,pawan khera on narendra modi,pawan khera on sachin pilot,pawan khera on ncp crisis,congress on ncp,congress on ncp news,congress vs ncp,congress and ncp,ncp pawan khera,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,Maharashtra political crisis,Sanjay Raut,sanjay raut on ajit pawar,sanjay raut today,Shiv Sena vs BJP,political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,Zee News,HindiNews,