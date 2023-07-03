trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630167
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti targets BJP over NCP Crisis

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti on NCP Crisis: There is intense political activity in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's big statement has come to the fore on the rift in NCP. He said that 'BJP is killing democracy'. Watch Mehbooba Mufti's full statement in this report.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
play icon4:30
“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
play icon11:25
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
play icon3:10
"Clear Call For Parties Who Promote Dynasty Politics" AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan
Ayodhya Will Get Street Lighting With A Lord Ram Theme
play icon2:37
Ayodhya Will Get Street Lighting With A Lord Ram Theme
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held At Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery On Death Anniversary Of Brigadier Mohammad Usman
play icon1:29
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held At Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery On Death Anniversary Of Brigadier Mohammad Usman
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
play icon4:30
“Full picture is not yet clear...” Atul Londhe on Ajit Pawar’s oath as Maharashtra Dy CM
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
play icon11:25
Watch full press conference of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
play icon3:10
"Clear Call For Parties Who Promote Dynasty Politics" AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan
Ayodhya Will Get Street Lighting With A Lord Ram Theme
play icon2:37
Ayodhya Will Get Street Lighting With A Lord Ram Theme
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held At Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery On Death Anniversary Of Brigadier Mohammad Usman
play icon1:29
Wreath-Laying Ceremony Held At Jamia Millia Islamia University Cemetery On Death Anniversary Of Brigadier Mohammad Usman
mehbooba mufti on ncp crisis,mehbooba mufti on ncp,mehbooba mufti on maharashtra crisis,mehbooba mufti on maharashtra politics,mehbooba mufti on maharashtra political crisis,mehbooba mufti latest speech,Maharashtra political crisis,maharashtra political crisis mehbooba mufti,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra politics news,maharashtra politics latest news,maharashtra ncp news,maharashtra ncp leader,maharashtra ncp crisis,ncp crisis,ncp crisis in maharashtra,