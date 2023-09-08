trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659468
People came out on the streets in Delhi...big protest took place before the conference Tibetan Protest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
The Tibetan community has opened a front against China in Delhi. President Jinping has already fled from the Delhi meeting. Slogans of Jinping Murdabad have been raised in Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila.
