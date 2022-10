People celebrate ‘Sky Lantern Festival’ in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

| Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

People celebrated ‘Sky Lantern Festival’ at Valankulam Lake in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu on October 22. Fireworks adorned the sky during the ‘Sky Lantern Festival’ ahead of Diwali. The auspicious festival of lights will be celebrated on October 24.