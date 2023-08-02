trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643821
People gathered in temple for VHP mahapanchayat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
Haryana Nuh Violence Update: With the death of an injured Bajrang Dal worker, the death toll in the communal violence in the state rose to six on Wednesday, while several shops and godowns were set ablaze in Gurugram. After this Vishwa Hindu Parishad held a mahapanchayat in the temple today despite the ban.

