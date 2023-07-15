trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635850
People's life is difficult due to flood

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Even after the onset of monsoon, the suffering of humid summer was being seen in all the states including Delhi-NCR. But now it is raining heavily from the sky. Due to which half of India including the country's capital has drowned.
Dr Harshvardhan targets Arvind Kejriwal government on drainage in Delhi
National Highway-52 connecting Punjab to Haryana closed due to road breakage
Outcry due to floods in Delhi!
Sheikh Mohammad gives a grand welcome to PM Modi as he reaches UAE
Monsoon News: Outcry across the country due to floods and rains, fierce form of Yamuna in Delhi.
Dr Harshvardhan targets Arvind Kejriwal government on drainage in Delhi
National Highway-52 connecting Punjab to Haryana closed due to road breakage
Outcry due to floods in Delhi!
Sheikh Mohammad gives a grand welcome to PM Modi as he reaches UAE
Monsoon News: Outcry across the country due to floods and rains, fierce form of Yamuna in Delhi.
