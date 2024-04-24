Advertisement
Pet Dog Saves Florida Family From Alligator; Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
In Florida, Natalia Rojas had a surprising visit: an alligator showed up at her home! Thankfully, her pet dog Pinto scared it away, and the whole nail-biting scene was caught on video. The video went viral, making Pinto a star. It shows the alligator chilling on the back porch, right by the glass door, before Pinto bravely stepped in. This video has garnered a whopping 17 million views on Instagram Reel, posted by user @natalia_rojas_art

