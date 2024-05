videoDetails

Phase 5 Voting 2024: Watch Exclusive Ground Report From Amethi

Sonam | Updated: May 20, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Phase 5 Voting: The fifth phase of voting is taking place for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. During this period, voting is being held on 49 seats in 8 states of the country. Meanwhile, people are also reaching Amethi to vote. People in Amethi have given their feedback after voting.