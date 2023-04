videoDetails

PIL filed in Patna High Court against release of Anand Mohan in G Krishnaiah murder case

| Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

The issue of Anand Mohan's release in the G Krishnaiah murder case is gaining momentum. PIL has been filed in Patna High Court against the release of Anand Mohan. This petition has been filed by Amar Jyoti, the state in-charge of Dalit organization Bhima Army Ekta Mission.