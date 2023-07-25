trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640355
Piyush Goyal reprimands Rajya Sabha MPs during Monsoon Session

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Deadlock continues in both houses of Parliament over Manipur violence. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday and directed all MPs to take an active part in Parliament. Apart from this, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha and Union Piyush Goyal has reprimanded the Rajya Sabha MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
