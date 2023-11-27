trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692836
PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM Modi interacts with trapped workers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra, who reached the rescue site talked to the workers trapped inside. According to the information received, the drilling work will be completed only by 30th November.
