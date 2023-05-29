NewsVideos
'PM considering inauguration as coronation', says Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi inaugurated the new Parliament House in Delhi. In this connection, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a big attack on PM Modi and said, 'PM Modi is considering the inauguration as coronation'.

