'PM could claim full credit for Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur', says Nitish Kumar

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
Karpuri Thakur Bharat Ratan: Nitish Kumar's reaction on awarding Bharat Ratna to Karpuri Thakur has come to light. Also, Nitish Kumar has praised PM Modi and said that we were demanding this thing for a long time. At the same time, he has also taken a dig at Lalu Yadav.

