trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660373
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Giorgia Meloni had reached Rajghat and then what did she do...

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni first paid tribute to Bapu at Rajghat and then met PM Modi. During this, PM Modi was seen explaining something to him.
Follow Us

All Videos

Khalistan issue raised! What did Modi say in front of Sunak?
play icon3:56
Khalistan issue raised! What did Modi say in front of Sunak?
America's big statement shows commitment to 5 countries
play icon2:32
America's big statement shows commitment to 5 countries
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
play icon1:58
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
play icon7:55
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
play icon3:21
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat

Trending Videos

Khalistan issue raised! What did Modi say in front of Sunak?
play icon3:56
Khalistan issue raised! What did Modi say in front of Sunak?
America's big statement shows commitment to 5 countries
play icon2:32
America's big statement shows commitment to 5 countries
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
play icon1:58
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Proposes Virtual Session Of G20 Before Brazil Takes Over Presidency
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
play icon7:55
G20 Summit update: मोदी के Bharat को Britain के PM Rishi Sunak का राम-राम
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
play icon3:21
G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With 'Good Morning' At Raj Ghat
Italy PM Giorgia Meloni,g20 leaders at rajghat,world leaders at rajghat,Rajghat,pm modi at rajghat,rajghat delhi,rajghat live,g20 rajghat live,g 20 leaders arrive at rajghat,g20 leaders arrive at rajghat,global leaders at rajghat,global leaders arrive at rajghat,pm modi welcome g20 leaders at rajghat,world leaders at rajghat memorial,world leaders arrive at delhi's rajghat,sunak live from rajghat,biden live from rajghat,guest tributes in rajghat,