“PM has done unprecedented…” says Hema Malini on Women’s Reservation Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
A day after 454 members of the Lower House voted for the draft legislation on the Women’s Reservation Bill on September 20, BJP leader Hema Malini said that it is a matter of happiness and thanked all the MP’s who voted in favour of the bill.
