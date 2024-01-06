trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706882
‘PM has time for photo sessions but can't visit Manipur’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi went on Lakshadweep tour. His pictures there are going viral. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge has targeted him. Kharge said, 'The situation in Manipur is bad, but Modi ji is getting his pictures clicked sometimes on the sea shore, sometimes in Kerala, sometimes where temple construction is going on. As soon as I wake up in the morning, my darshan is like the darshan of God, but why is this great man not going to Manipur, is it not a part of the country?'

