PM highlighted need for international community to recognise people sponsoring terrorism: Foreign Secy

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
During a press briefing on the ongoing Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in USA’s Washington on June 23 said that PM condemned the problem of terrorism and highlighted the need for the international community to recognize the people who sponsor terrorism.

