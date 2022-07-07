NewsVideos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on July 7, met school children and interacted with them, who in turn showcased their talent, singing cultural songs, playing the drums and performing Yogasanas.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
