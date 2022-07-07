PM meets school kids during his Varanasi visit | Zee English News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Varanasi on July 7, met school children and interacted with them, who in turn showcased their talent, singing cultural songs, playing the drums and performing Yogasanas.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

