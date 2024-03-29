Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi And Bill Gates: Driving Digital And Sectoral Progress In India

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates engage in a discussion highlighting India's digital revolution and advancements in key sectors like health, agriculture, and education. PM Modi stresses technology's democratization, preventing monopolies, while Gates applauds India's leadership in digital innovation. Together, they underscore India's commitment to inclusive development through technology, setting a path for a brighter, digitally empowered future.

All Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
Play Icon04:19
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Play Icon04:58
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Play Icon02:11
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Play Icon06:33
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon07:52
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro

Trending Videos

Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
play icon4:19
Mukhtar Ansari Death News: 'Mukhtar Saheb had made serious allegations against administration',says Owaisi
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
play icon4:58
'Serious allegations made by Mukhtar's family on his death...'says Mayawati on Mukhtar's Death
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
play icon2:11
Mukhtar Ansari Death News Update: Abbas Ansari will file petition in Allahabad High Court
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
play icon6:33
Mukhtar Ansari Postmortem Update: Magistrate and SP reaches Medical College
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon7:52
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 29th March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro