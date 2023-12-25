trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702522
PM Modi and President pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
Today is the 99th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, all the BJP leaders including PM Modi reached his Samadhi Atal and offered him flowers. Other leaders also paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

