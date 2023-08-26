trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653945
PM Modi apologises to the people for different traffic arrangements in view of G20 meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 26 apologised to the people for the alternate traffic arrangements for the upcoming G20 meeting in Delhi. Notably, G20 Summit is slated to take place on September 9-10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan.
