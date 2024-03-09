NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Assam Visit: PM Modi LIVE from Jorhat

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today under 'Mission North-East'. While addressing the rally in Assam's Jorhat, PM Modi said that it is providing houses to five and a half people together, these houses are not walls, these houses also have all the facilities like toilet, electricity, tap water.

All Videos

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
Play Icon01:49
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government
Play Icon01:38
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government
PM Modi inaugurates the statue of great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan
Play Icon01:52
PM Modi inaugurates the statue of great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
Play Icon10:03
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
Play Icon02:11
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi

Trending Videos

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
play icon1:49
Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases helpline number and email ID to identify the suspect
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government
play icon1:38
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government
PM Modi inaugurates the statue of great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan
play icon1:52
PM Modi inaugurates the statue of great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
play icon10:3
TDP BJP Alliance update: Talks between BJP and TDP on seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh!
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi
play icon2:11
OWAISI Breaking: Owaisi's statement regarding misbehavior with Namazis in Delhi