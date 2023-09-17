trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663537
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi at Yashobhoomi: Prime Minister Modi met workers before the inauguration

|Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Yashobhumi Convention Centre: Yashobhumi Convention Center has been built in Dwarka, Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it today. PM Modi has reached Yashobhoomi and met the workers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
play icon5:29
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
play icon1:14
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam
play icon1:41
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam
Pakistan eyes Anantnag...is something big going to happen?
play icon2:3
Pakistan eyes Anantnag...is something big going to happen?
A massive fire broke out in Ring Hotel in Mussoorie, horrifying pictures of the fire came.
play icon8:4
A massive fire broke out in Ring Hotel in Mussoorie, horrifying pictures of the fire came.

Trending Videos

Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
play icon5:29
Difficulties increased due to heavy rain, Meteorological Department issued high alert
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
play icon1:14
Sanatan Controversy: SP MP's statement on Sanatan surprised everyone
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam
play icon1:41
Red alert in 10 districts, water released from Sardar Sarovar Dam
Pakistan eyes Anantnag...is something big going to happen?
play icon2:3
Pakistan eyes Anantnag...is something big going to happen?
A massive fire broke out in Ring Hotel in Mussoorie, horrifying pictures of the fire came.
play icon8:4
A massive fire broke out in Ring Hotel in Mussoorie, horrifying pictures of the fire came.
Yashobhoomi,Yashobhoomi Convention Centre,yashobhoomi inauguration,yashobhoomi dwarka,pm modi inaugurate yashobhoomi,modi inaugurate yashobhoomi,pm modi to dedicate yashobhoomi,pm modi inaugurated yashobhoomi,dwarka yasobhoomi,pm modi inaugurated yashobhoomi convention centre,pm modi on yashobhoomi,pm modi construction of yasobhoomi,yashobhumi pm narendra modi,yashobhumi narendra modi,yashobhumi,yashobhomi,yashobhumi news,yashobhoomi at dwarka,