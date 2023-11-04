trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684176
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi attack on Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh. PM Modi fiercely attacked Congress. PM said that Congress fills its coffers with corruption. Corruption is the priority of Congress. PM rejected ED's claim on Bhupesh Baghel. He has also attacked the issue fiercely. Without taking names, the PM said that the public does not know where the money has reached.
Follow Us

All Videos

Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Play Icon3:21
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
Play Icon0:55
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
Play Icon1:24
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
154 people have died so far in Nepal earthquake
Play Icon6:40
154 people have died so far in Nepal earthquake
Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra
Play Icon1:31
Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra

Trending Videos

Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
play icon3:21
Mahadev Betting App Case: CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks BJP
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
play icon0:55
Shehzad Poonawalla statement on Mahadev Betting app scam
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
play icon1:24
Nepal Earthqake: Death toll rises to 154 in Nepal
154 people have died so far in Nepal earthquake
play icon6:40
154 people have died so far in Nepal earthquake
Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra
play icon1:31
Iconic Taj Mahal Surrounded By Thick Layer Of Smog, Visitors Unhappy | Air Quality Index | Agra
chattisgarh election,chattisgarh election 2023,pm modi on congress,Bhupesh Baghel,Zee News,Breaking News,breaking,pm modi on congress,PM Modi news,elections 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,chhattisgarh elections 2023,pm modi hindi news,PM Modi,Chhattisgarh election,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Date,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Live,Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 News,Assembly elections 2023,BJP vs Congress,Modi on Congress,modi latest speech,PM Modi speech,