PM Modi attacks Congress during address in Bhopal

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
PM Modi Bhopal Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on MP tour today. While addressing the workers in Bhopal rally, Prime Minister Modi said that Congress is rusty iron. The party has no future thinking. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary at the Jamboree Ground and then addressed the Mahakumbh of BJP workers. Prime Minister Modi said that Madhya Pradesh is called the heart of the country. Wherever Congress has gone, it has ruined that state.
