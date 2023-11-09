trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686106
PM Modi attacks Congress during MP Rally

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh today. He addressed a public meeting after reaching Satna in Madhya Pradesh. During this, Modi has made a strong attack on Congress. Let us tell you that while attacking the Congress, the PM has said, 'There was corruption all around during their rule that the dream of the poor to have a permanent house was shattered. Along with this, Modi said that BJP has fulfilled the dreams of every poor.
