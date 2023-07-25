trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640276
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:13 PM IST
PM Modi on INDIA Alliance: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was held on Tuesday amidst the ongoing deadlock in the Monsoon Session of Parliament over the Manipur violence. The meeting was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fiercely attacked the India Alliance. He said that everything does not get done by putting the name of India. Along with this, PM Modi compared India alliance with Indian Mujahideen, East India and PFI. He said that East India Company also used the name India in its name and Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India also have India in their name.
