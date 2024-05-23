videoDetails

PM Modi attacks Mamata over OBC certificates

Sonam | Updated: May 23, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

OBC Reservation Controversy: Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, there is an uproar over the issue of OBC reservation for Muslims in West Bengal. Calcutta High Court has ordered to cancel all OBC certificates given after 2010. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting in Haryana has attacked Mamata Banerjee. The CM of Bengal had said that she will not accept the decision of the High Court and will continue to give OBC reservation to Muslims.