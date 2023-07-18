trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636985
PM Modi attacks opposition alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the ongoing opposition meeting in Bengaluru and said that a staunch corrupt convention is going on in Bengaluru. Attacking the opposition parties including the Congress, he said that the opposition is putting many faces on one face. The opposition sells the poison of casteism.
