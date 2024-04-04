Advertisement
PM Modi attacks Opposition during Jamui Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Bihar visit. PM Modi addressed a public meeting in Jamui. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was also present along with PM Modi during his address at the rally. This is PM's first rally in Bihar after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

