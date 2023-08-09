trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646726
PM Modi attacks Opposition over Bharat Chhodo Andolan via Tweet

|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
PM Modi Tweet on Bharat Chodo Andolan: PM Narendra Modi has tweeted and paid tribute on the Quit India Movement. He wrote, 'Tribute to the great people who participated in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhiji, this movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Leave appeasement India.

