PM Modi attacks Opposition over Majority

| Updated: May 27, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

Six phases of Lok Sabha elections have been held. Now the last phase of voting will be held on June 1. PM Modi made a strong attack on India alliance. PM Modi attacked the opposition and said that the opposition wants to make the majority as second class citizens and to give reservation on the basis of religion. They are planning to rewrite the Constitution.