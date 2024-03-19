NewsVideos
PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Shakti Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi over Shakti Statement. PM Modi made a big attack while addressing a rally during his South India Visit and said that the opposition insults no one but Hindu religion.

