PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: PM Modi showered gifts on Ayodhya

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Baat Pate ki: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an airport in Ayodhya on December 30. After the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi also did a road show and after this PM Modi addressed a public meeting. Along with the inauguration of the airport, PM Modi gifted the railway station, 6 Vande Bharat Express trains, 2 Amrit Bharat trains.

