PM Modi begins 11 days fast ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Religious rituals for the Pran Pratistha of Ram Temple will start from today itself. PM Modi will start it from Panchvati in Nashik. PM Modi has earlier sought the blessings of the public.

DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
11:3
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
4:13
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
7:14
Know all about US-UK Operation Midnight in Yemen
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
13:57
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam
1:29
Zee News' Operation D leads to huge impact on Fake Medicines Scam

