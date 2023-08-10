trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647444
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing a no-confidence motion for the second time in its nine years in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against the NDA government. The Lok Sabha initiated the no-confidence debate on Tuesday.

Adhir's first statement after being suspended
play icon0:40
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
play icon8:30
Baat Pate Ki: 2 hours 13 minutes... No-confidence motion shattered!
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
play icon9:50
No Confidence Motion: What did PM Modi say on Manipur, the opposition ran away hiding their faces!
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया
play icon6:51
No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया

