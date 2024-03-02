trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726825
PM Modi Bihar Visit: PM Modi's big attack on Sonia Gandhi without taking name

|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 BJP News: Prime Minister Modi has addressed a public meeting in Aurangabad, Bihar. After the formation of Nitish-BJP government in Bihar, Nitish Modi appeared on a stage for the first time. PM gifted schemes worth Rs 21 thousand crores to Bihar. PM Modi cornered the Congress and said that I have heard that even the big leaders of their party are not ready to contest the elections. People are searching for Rajya Sabha seats.

