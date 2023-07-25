trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640225
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi's big attack on the opposition - never seen such directionless opposition

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
PM Modi Breaking: In a big attack on the opposition, PM Modi said that such directionless opposition has not been seen till date, the opposition is desperate. At the same time, on the opposition's name India, PM Modi said in the parliamentary meeting that nothing can be achieved by using the name India.. The East India Company had also used the name India and Indian Mujahideen also has India in its name.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur: Raghav Chadha
play icon4:52
President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur: Raghav Chadha
Shruti Haasan rocks her all-black look in Mumbai
play icon0:56
Shruti Haasan rocks her all-black look in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black while leaving the airport
play icon0:55
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black while leaving the airport
At least five injured after mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office; section 144 imposed in Tura
play icon4:26
At least five injured after mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office; section 144 imposed in Tura
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur: Raghav Chadha
play icon4:52
President’s rule should be imposed in Manipur: Raghav Chadha
Shruti Haasan rocks her all-black look in Mumbai
play icon0:56
Shruti Haasan rocks her all-black look in Mumbai
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black while leaving the airport
play icon0:55
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black while leaving the airport
At least five injured after mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office; section 144 imposed in Tura
play icon4:26
At least five injured after mob attacks Meghalaya CM’s office; section 144 imposed in Tura
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
play icon8:30
Indian woman Anju who went to Pakistan from Rajasthan's Alwar to return to India soon
PM Modi,PM Modi On Opposition,Indian Mujahideen,loksabha adjourned,loksabha breaking,loksabha adjourned,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,लोकसभा की कार्यवाही 2 बजे तक स्थगित,लोकसभा न्यूज,PM Modi,PM Modi news,Parliament monsoon session,BJP meeting,PM Modi,PM Modi news,manipur hinsa,manipur video viral,Breaking News,Zee News,BJP,bjp parliamentary party meeting,Monsoon,monsoon session,Parliament,PM Modi,PM Modi news,बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक,PM देंगे सांसदों को निर्देश,बीजेपी की संसदीय दल की बैठक थोड़ी देर में,मॉनसून सत्र की रणनीति पर होगी चर्चा,