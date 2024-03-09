NewsVideos
PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi's jungle safari in Kaziranga National Park

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi will be on a tour of four states today for the Lok Sabha elections. Today PM was seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Before the jungle safari, the PM also did a jeep safari. PM Modi has become the first Prime Minister to spend the night in Kaziranga National Park. Let us tell you that Kaziranga is home to more than 180 Bengal Tigers.

